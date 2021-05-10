Kajal Aggarwal's Throwback To Getting Dressed-up Made Raashi Khanna Miss "good Old Days"

South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a throwback picture from the time she got dressed for a photoshoot. The Singham actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 10, to share a throwback image and actor Raashi Khanna could totally relate to it. Read on to know more about the post.

Kajal Aggarwal's throwback to getting dressed

Kajal Agarwal shared a couple of her pictures of her glammed-up avatar from a photoshoot. In the images, the Kyun! Ho Gaya Na actor was seen in a flowy designer top with a puffed-up collar and matching palazzo pants. The 35-year-old actor opted for base makeup along with black eyeliner and coral lips and for footwear, she sported a pair of transparent heels. She accessorized with numerous Jewels wearing a large bow-shaped ring and wore her diamond-cut engagement ring and she wore a set of long twisted golden earrings. The actor wrote in the caption using hashtags that she was sharing a throwback to getting dressed from a while ago and it read "#throwbacktogettingdressed #alongtime".

Kajal Aggarwal's throwback of the photoshoot went to garner more than 224K likes and more than 1300 comments within an hour. Jai Lava Kusa actor Raashi Khanna also missed the time she used to dress up and wrote in the comments, "Don't we all miss the good old days" with a sad face emoticon. Many of her followers dropped heart-eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons to compliment her look.

A look at Kajal Aggarwal's movies

While Kajal Aggarwal is a prolific celebrity in the South Indian cinema, many people do not know she made her acting debut with the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2005. In 2009 she starred in the film Magadheera opposite Ram Charan which is still one of the highest-grossing Telugu films and she won several nominations for her role including Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Her other popular films include Naan Mahan Alla, Businessman, Nayak, Baadshah, Govindudu Andarivadele, and many more. She made her strong comeback to Bollywood with commercially successful films Singham and Special 26. On the work front, she will be next seen in the Telugu film Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nakshatra Nagesh.

IMAGE: KAJAL AGGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM

