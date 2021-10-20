Kajol Adds Memories To Her Russia Travel Diaries, Enjoys Gala Time With Family; See Pics

Actor Kajol is enjoying a vacation with her family in Russia as she took to her social media to share glimpses of her getaway. With son Yug, the actor is accompanied by her sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi along with her nephews Aman and Daanish Gandhi.

As per the pictures, actor Ajay Devgn is seen missing from the vacation. Take a look at the glimpses from Kajol's recent getaway with her family.

Kajol's Russia travel diaries

Taking to her Instagram handle on October 20, the 47-year-old shared pictures from her Russia vacation with her family. In the picture, the actor sported a casual yet stylish attire to keep her warm against the autumn season in Moscow. She also donned a pair of sunglasses along with a sling bag. Appearing cheery as she posed for the pictures, the actor captioned the post, ''Spacibo Russia..#moscowdiaries #lunching #foodies #soho''.

She also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story where she was captured candidly in a restaurant. She added the picture with the caption, ''It's a lunching''. In another picture, the entire family posed for a picture at the entry of the restaurant. The photo was captioned as 'Fam fun' with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time that the actor treated her followers with memories from her fun travel. Earlier in September, Kajol and Tanuja jetted off to the Himalayas to celebrate their mother veteran actor Tanuja Mukerji's 78th birthday. Kajol shared the pictures from their getaway with the caption, ''Daughters day is every day for us but I heard a birdie say that today was sons day .. what say mom? U wanna wish us ? #momsanddaughters #bestholidaytogethersofar''.

More on Kajol

Recently, the actor expressed her excitement for the upcoming movie of her husband Ajay Devgn's Sooryavanshi which is set to hit the theatres on November 5. Her enthusiasm was evident in the caption as she wrote, ''My favourite normal is back! The experience of cinema in theatres😍Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. Excited!!!'' beneath a recent Instagram post.

On the work front, Kajol has several movies lined up for the upcoming years in her kitty. She will next be seen in the biopic titled Sasi Lalitha and a sequel movie titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 3. She is also set to star in Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy.

Image: Instagram/@kajol