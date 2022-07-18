Kajol All Set To Make Web Series Debut On Disney+ Hotstar; Makers Drop Teaser Video

Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, the announcement of which was recently made on the streaming giant's official social media handles. The Baazigar star will be headlining a scripted series for OTT giant, with the actor mentioning she's excited to explore new formats in her career.

In a clip released by Disney+ Hotstar, Kajol can be seen doing the iconic 'Palat' scene from her film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege. A voice behind the camera said that the actor will turn around if she is doing the OTT show, following which she reacts and confirms the same.

Taking to their Twitter handle on Monday, July 18, Disney+ Hotstar shared the 42-second-long clip where Kajol is seen dressed in a stunning red top and pants. In the caption, they wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to? @itsKajolD." Take a look.

Can you guess what we're up to? 🤩 @itsKajolD

According to Deadline, Kajol spoke about exploring new formats and how she loves to take challenges head-on. "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey," she said.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star also mentioned that they're 'elated' to have Kajol on board. “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family," he stated.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DISNEYPLUSHOTSTAR)