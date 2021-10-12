Kajol Breaks Down After Meeting Family During Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai; Watch

This year with restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, the festivities have taken place in a larger way than one could imagine during the pandemic. While last year’s Durga Puja celebration got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Kajol reached the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai and had a great time with her friends and family. In several pictures and videos that went viral, the actor got emotional as she is seen hugging her family members while reuniting with them after a long gap.

This year, for the puja, the actor was seen dressed in a red saree with a bun and was seen interacting with the family while participating in the festivities. What caught the attention of the fans was at one point, the Fanaa actor got emotional and hugged her family members, as they tried to pacify her. A video shows her greeting her uncles at the pandal and giving them a hug. She clung to them and sobbed as they comforted her. Later, she was seen mingling with her extended family as they performed the puja and prepared the ‘prashaad.’

Kajol gets emotional after meeting her family at Durga Puja

Before stepping out for the festivities, Kajol even shared her stunning pictures on Instagram while giving a look at her stunning outfit. “Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke #alldressedup #durgapuja #sohappytobehere,” she wrote. In 2019, Kajol attended Durga Puja with her mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousin Sharbani Mukerji. The five days of Durga Puja celebrations are observed as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami. This year, we will bid farewell to goddess Durga on Friday, October 15.

Kajol recently returned from her vacation in the Himalayas to celebrate her mother’s birthday. While sharing the pictures from the vacay, Kajol wrote, "Daughters day is every day for us but I heard a birdie say that today was sons day.. what say, mom? U wanna wish us?[sic]." On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in The Last Hurrah. The film is directed by veteran actor Revathi. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal.

IMAGE: VarinderChawla/Instagram