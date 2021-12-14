Kajol Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'; Says 'Ok, Maybe I Am The Drama'

As Bollywood's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocks 20 years, actors across the industry expressed nostalgia. Kajol, who took on the role of leading lady Anjali in the film also headed to Instagram marking the occasion and posted a unique reel. She used the audio that went, "Is it me? Am I the drama?" as she also shared a glimpse of her much-loved on-screen character from the film.

Kajol celebrates 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The actor who took on the role of Anjali posted a reel on Instagram on Tuesday and hopped on the viral trend as she wondered, "Am I the drama?" She then answered the question in the caption as she wrote, "Ok maybe I am! #20YearsOfK3G". The popular film saw an ensemble cast on the big screen including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan among others.

Other actors from the film industry have also taken to social media to celebrate 20 years of the film. Alia Bhatt had earlier taken to her Instagram account and stepped into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Poo. She re-created a scene from the film, in which the actor rates boys out of 100 to make a decision about whom she should go to prom with. Alia is joined by her Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh, who takes on the role of Hrithik Roshan from the film. Alia revealed it was her 'favourite scene' and her short clip also featured Kareena’s stepson, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor captioned the post, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G.” Kareena was also in awe of the re-created video and wrote, "No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only, of course, the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."

Janhvi Kapoor also transformed into Poo in her latest post on Instagram and shared her version of yet another scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He captioned the video, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever." The actor wore an off-shoulder yellow dress and wowed her fans with the short clip.

Image: Twitter/@kajolsbaby, Instagram/@kajol