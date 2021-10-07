Bollywood actor Kajol is elated to team up with actress-turned director Revathi for their upcoming film 'The Last Hurrah'. The actor who is known for her acting prowess took to Twitter to announce the news with a picture while posing with Revathi. In the post, Kajol revealed that the story was so "heartwarming" that it made her "instantly say yes" to the project. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal.

The forthcoming film is inspired by a true story and is expected to go on floors soon. The film will be helmed by Revathi. According to ANI, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production. Both the stars have created milestones with their work in the Indian film industry and this dream team is going to create an inspiring story with their upcoming film, 'The Last Hurrah'.

Bringing together the dynamic duo - Revathi and Kajol, Producers Suuraj Singh & Shraddha Agrawal said in a press statement that, "We think it is a coup for us to be able to get these two powerhouses, Revathi and Kajol for The Last Hurrah. With Revathi 's nuanced direction and Kajol's outstanding performance, we are sure that this film is going to touch many hearts.".

So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!

Can I hear a "Yipppeee" please?#AshaRevathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 @priyankvjain @aromasammeer pic.twitter.com/SBc41Ut9A9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 7, 2021



On the other hand, Kajol in a statement shared her excitement for the upcoming film and how she found the storyline appealing. “When I heard the story of 'The Last Hurrah', I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathi direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths,” she opined. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'The Last Hurrah' is directed by Revathi and written by Sammeer Arora.

