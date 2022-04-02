Kajol Hilariously Wishes Ajay Devgn On Birthday As She Extends Gudi Padwa Greetings To All

It is a happy time for Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol as the former is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Saturday, April 2. To double the celebration, the Singham actor's birthday has coincided with the special festival of Gudi Padwa. On the occasion, Kajol took to social media to share a hilarious birthday greeting to her husband, while doing so she also extended warm greetings of Gudi Padwa to her fans.

Kajol's funny birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared a stunning photo alongside Ajay Devgn while poking fun at him. She referred to the Singham actor as 'gadhwa (insane)' while using an inconic Marathi tagline. She wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de." Take a look at the post below:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's 23rd-anniversary celebration

On February 24, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary together. To mark the special occasion, Kajol travelled down memory lane to share a major throwback photo of the celebrity couple. The picture saw Kajol and Ajay taking the twinning-and-winning game a notch higher in matching white attires as the Singham actor embraced his wife in a warm hug. While sharing the post online, Kajol explained how the two have been 'running, walking, limping, kicking and screaming' together for the past 23 years.

Further asking him if they deserve a medal, Kajol took a sly dig at her husband who doesn't like attending award functions. She wrote, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now." Take a look at the post below:

The duo fell in love with each other back in 1994 and were regarded as an 'unlikely pair' due to their contrasting personalities. After dating each other for five years, the two finally sealed the deal on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony that took place at Ajay Devgn's Mumbai house. The couple shares two children together, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Image: Instagram/@kajol