Kajol Joins Son Yug, Tanishaa & Rani Mukerji To Help Serve Bhog At Durga Puja Event

As people across the world are celebrating Durga Puja, Bollywood celebrities across the world were also seen attending the festivities in Mumbai. Actor Kajol, who celebrated the festival with her family and friends at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal, headed to her social media space and gave a shoutout to her son Yug who served food to the people at the pandal. Apart from the Tanhaji actor, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa were also present at the event.

Kajol's son Yug serves bhog at Durga Puja pandal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video of her son Yug serving bhog at the pandal. Sharing the video, she wrote, "So proud of my son serving at the puja mistakes and all.. the tradition continues… #durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved". In the clip, Kajol could be seen holding a bowl full of pakodas, while Yug could be seen serving the same. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, Tanishaa left hearts for them, while people also gave blessings to Yug, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "Kajol Maam, Wishing you a very happy durga pujo from Kolkata," another fan wrote, "People are happy to be served by little Singham."

Not only this, but Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Septami Is always so special! The first anjali we all give together! @kajol and eating the yummy bhog." The first one features Kajol, Tanishaa, their mom Tanuja and Yug posing for a perfect family picture, while the second one has the family posing with big sculptures of Goddess Durga and pandal. Take a look:

The Durga Puja was also attended by B'wood actor Rani Mukerji who looked gorgeous in a green coloured saree. The video shared by the paparazzi account saw the actor standing at the entrance of the pandal. The actor was seen smiling at the people present at the festivities.

Image: Instagram/@ranimukherjeeworld/@tanishaamukerji