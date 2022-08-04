Kajol Kicks Off Her Pre-birthday Celebrations, Expresses Gratitude To 'TeamK'; Watch

Bollywood actor Kajol has kick-started pre-birthday celebrations with her team. On Thursday, she shared a video and photos on her social media space in which she could be seen having a good time with her team who gave a surprise birthday party to the DDLJ actor. The video saw the room's wall decorated with balloons with a big heart made up of a heartfelt message and a collage of hers.

Kajol will turn 48 on August 5, 2022, and a day ahead of it, her team gave her a surprise birthday party to the actor. The 47-year-old wore a red-coloured-top teamed up with black pants and a pink stain birthday sash around her. She captioned the post, "Pre-birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!" The pictures shared by the Tanhaji actor saw her sitting on the sofa with her team as she poses for photographs with all smiles. Take a look:

Fans send birthday wishes to Kajol in advance

Netizens were quick to react, as evident from the comments that have been posted on her Instagram post. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday To My Most Fav Star Love, Light And Happiness ur way ma'am. Keep Shining", another fan commented, "it's easy when we have a generous fun loving boss lady. Love you to the moon and back. Happy birthday to you may all your birthday wishes come true esp the naughty one." A netizen commented, "The meaning of excellence lies in you", while others dropped hearts to it.

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, the announcement of which was recently made on the streaming giant's official social media handles. She wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Image: Instagram/@kajol