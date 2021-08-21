Kajol Kickstarts Filming For Her Forthcoming Film With A BTS Donning A Traditional Avatar

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Kajol is gearing up for her next venture as she resumes shooting for her forthcoming film. Last seen in Netflix's Tribhanga, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen after the theatres open up in the country. Take a look at the recent post of Kajol Devgan that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Kajol Devgan kicks off filming

Known for her quirky charms, the actor treated her fans with a recent BTS picture from the sets where she was seen in a traditional avatar. Taking to her Instagram, the actor announced the commencement of her forthcoming movie. In the picture, the 47-year-old actor donned a multi-coloured saree pairing them with gold earrings and a red bindi on her forehead. The actor, captured candidly amidst filming, appeared cheerful to get back on the sets.

Addressing the lockdown, the actor wrote, ''The lockdown has changed us so much...I mean who would have thought being at work could feel like coming back home. You know what I mean?'' Netizens could not help but swoon over the actor's unnatural beauty in the picture. Many spammed the comments section with heart and fire emojis while some dropped a flurry of compliments under the post.

More on Kajol Devgan's latest news

The actor rang in her 47th birthday on August 5 and received heaps of birthday wishes and blessings. From fans to the entertainment fraternity, the actor took to her Instagram to thank her fans for all the overwhelming amount of wishes she received. Close friend Renuka Shahane was one of the actors who wished Kajol on her birthday with a lengthy post.

She wrote, ''Happy happy birthday @kajol my dearest angel ( in Devil's clothes? Perhaps 😜 as long as the Devil's wearing Manish Malhotra, Ana Singh, Ritu Kumar) Have a terrific year full of love, joy, family time, you- time. Be blessed always and slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. You are unstoppable!!! Loads of unconditional love ❤❤❤❤''

On the work front, Kajol has several movies lined up for the upcoming years in her kitty. She will next be seen in the biopic titled Sasi Lalitha and a sequel movie titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 3. She is also set to star in Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy.

IMAGE- KAJOL'S INSTAGRAM