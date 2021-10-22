Kajol Misses Daughter Nysa Devgn, Shares A Picture With Her 'baby Girl'

Kajol has jetted off to Moscow along with her son Yug and other family members. The actor seems to be missing her daughter, Nysa Devgn's presence on the vacation. The actor, who constantly updates her social media handle with glimpses of Nysa and Yug, recently shared a selfie with her 'baby girl', showcasing the mother-daughter duo twin in white outfits.

Kajol has been sharing photos of her frolicking times in Russia along with her sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi and nephews Aman and Daanish Gandhi. However, Ajay Devgn is seen missing from the vacation. For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol's elder born Nysa enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in 2018, right after concluding her studies at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Kajol shares selfie with 'baby girl' Nysa Devgn

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 22, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor uploaded the selfie and wrote, "Miss u baby girl." The duo is all smiles for the camera, stunning in similar white ensembles with minimal makeup. Many users dropped love-filled comments on the post, with one netizen writing, "The most beautiful girls in the world", and another calling them "The Queen and her princess". Take a look.

Earlier this week, Kajol uploaded a string of photos from her Russia vacation. Clad in casual yet stylish attire to guard her against the autumn season in Moscow, she accentuated her look with a pair of sunglasses and a sling bag. For the caption, she wrote,''Spacibo Russia..#moscowdiaries #lunching #foodies #soho''.

Meanwhile, Kajol recently clocked 26 years of the Hindi film industry's most sought after romantic flicks Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sharing the train sequence from the movie, Kajol wrote," Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love."

On the work front, Kajol has several movies lined up for the upcoming years in her kitty. She will be joining actress-turned director Revathi for their upcoming film The Last Hurrah. Said to be inspired by a true story, it is expected to go on floors soon. She also has the biopic titled Sasi Lalitha and a sequel movie titled Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 in the pipeline.

