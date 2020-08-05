Kajol Movie Quiz: From 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham' To 'Gupt', How Well Do You Know Her?

An unconventional beauty who broke the standards of vanity and emerged as a superstar in the ‘90s, Kajol is an actor who has redefined movies with her defiance. She started out in 1992 with Bekhudi and did not take long to make a place for herself in the industry soon after. Today on the occasion of Kajol's birthday; here is a quiz based on her iconic roles and movies.

1. In which movie of Kajol did she play the role of an innocent young girl Priya who becomes suspicious after her sister’s sudden death?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Baazigar

My Name is Khan

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

2. This was one of the iconic movies of Kajol. In the movie, Kajol played the role of an NRI living in London, raised by her conservative parents. She grows up dreaming of true love—when she finally meets the man of her dreams, she is forced into an arranged marriage as per her father’s wishes.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

Fanaa

Dilwale

3. In which movie of Kajol did she go portray a negative role? This time it was the role of a young girl Isha who is obsessive and murderous.

Baazigar

Ishq

Fanaa

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

4. A short bob, thick hairbands, athleisure and a best friend. Every girl once thought of being a tomboy after watching Kajol’s look in this movie. Can you guess which one is this?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dil Kya Kare

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

My Name is Khan

5. Remember when Kajol played the role of a blind girl who falls in love with a terrorist but isn’t aware of it? Can you guess this movie of Kajol?

My Name is Khan

Fanaa

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Baazigar

6. In which movie of Kajol, she played the role of a hairdresser and a single mother who later takes the last name of a Muslim man. Going from an ordinary hairdresser to a mother who loses her child and wants justice, Kajol’s character Mandira holds a very special place in people’s heart. Can you guess the movie?

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

My Name is Khan

Fanaa

Ishq

7. In which movie of Kajol did she perform the role of a patient who suffers from Alzheimer who got married after falling in love with a man on a yacht?

U Me Aur Hum

Tanhaji

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

8. Kajol played two characters in this movie. This movie featured Kajol as twin sisters Sonia, a tomboy and Naina, her shy sister. Can you guess the name of this movie?

Baazigar

Ishq

U Me Aur Hum

Dushman

9. Which movie of Kajol, she played the role of a poor girl who falls in love with a rich boy and has to fight the class-differences to get together with the love of her life?

Ishq

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

Dushman

10. Guess Kajol’s movie in which she played the role of a girl who gets dumped by her boyfriend and takes the help of a criminal to make her ex-lover jealous. Despite his criminal background, they fall in love when she finds out that his motivations for stealing were more noble than selfish.

Hum Apke Dil Me Rehte Hai

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Dil Kya Kare

Raju Chacha

11. A loudmouth with no filters, Kajol’s one of the iconic roles as a young girl who lives in Chandni Chowk. She loves to dance and loves her father immensely. Eventually, she falls in love with a rich boy and faces struggles to get together with his family. Which Kajol’s movie is this one?

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Dil Kya Kare

Baazigar

12. Kajol played the role of a contract-wife to Anil Kapoor who only agrees to one year of marriage to pacify his parents. She plays the role of a dutiful wife who finds a way into her husband’s heart. Can you guess this movie of Kajol?

Dilwale

Dil Kya Kare

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Kajol movie quiz- answers

Baazigar

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Fanaa

My Name is Khan

U Me Aur Hum

Dushman

Ishq

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

