Kajol shared an adorable post on social media to wish her mother and veteran actor Tanuja on her 79th birthday today, September 23. She posted a beautiful video filled with snippets of Tanuja's film roles over the years, further shedding light on her mother's 7-decade long career in the entertainment industry. Kajol spoke about feeling "safe and loved" with Tanuja and also called the latter her "captain and queen". Kajol's husband and superstar Ajay Devgn also gave a shoutout to his mother-in-law on her special day.

Kajol pays loving tribute to mom Tanuja on her 79th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, the K3G actor shared a video montage filled with throwback glimpes of Tanuja from her films. In the caption, she wrote, "She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us."

Kajol added, "From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid."

Concluding the note, she stated, "I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom.#tanuja."

Tanuja has acted in several notable projects like Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi and Chand Aur Suraj. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAJOL)