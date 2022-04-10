Kajol Pens Emotional Post For Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Unseen Pic With Him

On the 14th anniversary of her father's death, Bollywood actress Kajol wrote a small yet heartfelt tribute to him. Talking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 47-years-old actor posted an old photo of her father Shomu Mukherjee. She also added an emotional caption to the late director’s photo that she shared and wrote, “14 years ago today u left me. I feel it till today… miss u #dadsandaughters #missyou #alwaysyourbaby. ” She also added a red heart emoji to it.

As soon as the Dilwale actor posted the picture, her fans worldwide took to the comment section to share their empathy with her. One of the users wrote with red heart emojis, “Love of father and daughter is eternal. Remember he will always be watching over you. Love from your fan in NJ.” “May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” added another user while also adding emoji of folded hands.

Kajol’s father Shomu Mukherjee was known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy and Nanha Shikari. In 2008, he died at the age of 64. Tanuja, Kajol's mother, has appeared in films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, and Swarg Narak, to mention a few.

Kajol's funny wish to spouse Ajay Devgan

Recently, on the eve of Gudi Padwa, the DDLJ actor also posted a photo with her actor husband Ajay Devgan on her social media. Kajol also took the opportunity to wish birthday to her husband on the same date. Taking to her Instagram with two laughing emojis, she wrote, “Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de (wish me Happy Birthday at least). She also made sure to tag Ajay Devgan in the post. The Singham actor also replied to Kajol's post by commenting a black heart emoji on the post.

Recently Kajol was also found promoting Ajay Devgan's upcoming movie Runway 34 on her social media which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Kajol was last seen in the 2021 film Tribhanga which was a tale of three generations, written and directed by the famous actor Renuka Shahane. She was also seen in 2020’s historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior against Ajay Devgan which later proved to be a huge success.

