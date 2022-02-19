Kajol Pens Sweet Birthday Post For Her 'awesome' Mother-in-law Veena Devgn; See Pic

Kajol took to her social media handle on Saturday and shared an adorable birthday post for her mother in law Veena Devgn, which portrayed the duo's close-knit bond. Sharing a picture alongside Ajay Devgn's mother, Kajol penned a goofy caption about how she feels 'more married' to Veena than her husband Ajay and further called her mother-in-law an 'awesome woman'.

Clad in a gorgeous white and golden saree, Kajol can be seen shedding smiles alongside Veena Devgn, who's decked in a yellow coloured salwar kameez. The post garnered love and adulation from fans, who sent wishes to Ajay's mother and further quipped that the duo is 'mother in law & daughter in law' goals. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also reacted to the actor's post.

Kajol wishes her 'awesome' mother-in-law Veena Devgn on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 19, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared a cute glimpse of her alongside Veena and wrote, "When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan". Take a look.

Netizens dropped warm wishes for Veena Devgn via the comments section, with some people noting that the duo looked gorgeous in the picture. Apart from fans, Kajol's sister and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji also wished Ajay's mother and wrote, "Happy birthday".

More on Kajol's work front

Last seen in the 2021 film Tribhanga, released on Netflix, Kajol will next be seen in Salaam Venky alongside veteran actor Revathi. According to ANI, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. Kajol recently shared pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony and mentioned, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you".

Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you❤️#Revathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 @BliveProd @Take23Studios #varshakukreja pic.twitter.com/dW93VYgVOc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 11, 2022

