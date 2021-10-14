Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shaan & More Spotted At Pandal To Celebrate Durga Puja; See Pics

Last Updated: 14th October, 2021 19:28 IST

Singer Shaan kept it casual as he wore a yellow coloured shirt and blue denim as he posed next to an idol of the Goddess.

Kajol was smiles for the camera as she was spotted offering her payers. The actor wore a green saree with a diamond choker.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.