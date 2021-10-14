Last Updated:

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shaan & More Spotted At Pandal To Celebrate Durga Puja; See Pics

Amidst the ongoing festivities of the Durga Puja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shaan and other celebrities were spotted at pandals to offer their prayers.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Rani Mukerji
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji donned a regal yellow silk saree with the red blouse and visited the pandal to celebrate Durga Puja.

Kajol
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kajol was smiles for the camera as she was spotted offering her payers. The actor wore a green saree with a diamond choker.

Kajol
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kajol also posed with her family members as they celebrated Durga Navami.

Shaan
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singer Shaan kept it casual as he wore a yellow coloured shirt and blue denim as he posed next to an idol of the Goddess.

Gurmeet Choudhary
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Gurmeet Choudhary along with his wife Debina Bonnerjee attended the puja.

Sumona Chakravarti
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sumona Chakravarti wore a grey saree with a sleeveless pink blouse as she celebrated Durga Puja.

Tags: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shaan
