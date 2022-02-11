Kajol-Revathy's The Last Hurrah Renamed Salaam Venky, Film Shoot Begins; See Muhurat Pics

The dynamic duo Kajol and veteran actor Revathi have started shooting for an upcoming film. Earlier, the film was titled The Last Hurrah, however, according to the new details that have been divulged in, the film has been renamed Salaam Venky. The film will be directed by Revathi.

The makers of the film have shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony before beginning the shooting. The forthcoming film is inspired by a true story and is expected to go on floors soon. Earlier, according to ANI, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Kajol, Revathy begin shooting for their next venture

In the pictures from the muhurat ceremony, Kajol can be seen wearing a beige saree while holding the clapperboard with the veteran actor. Going by the looks of Kajol in the picture, it seems that her character will be quite mature and challenging for her. But known for her impeccable craft, Kajol will surely pull off the character really well. The other picture showed the two stars posing with the producers of the film Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal.

Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you❤️#Revathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 @BliveProd @Take23Studios #varshakukreja pic.twitter.com/dW93VYgVOc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 11, 2022

Kajol had earlier shared a statement while speaking about collaborating with the versatile actor for her directorial debut venture. “When I heard the story, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathi direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths,” she opined. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, the film is written by Sameer Arora.

The shooting of the film started after Kajol has recuperated from her COVID-19 illness. The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, writing that she was too embarrassed to show anyone her red nose, due to cold, like the fictional Rudolph reindeer. "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss you @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," she captioned the picture.

Image: Twitter/itsKajolD