Kajol Reveals How She Gave Wrong Address To The Media For Her Wedding; Details Inside

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy-based chat show that invites celebrities and entertains the audiences with some light-hearted humour. Recently, the hosts of the show invited the cast members of the well-known shirt film Devi.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Kajol took the centre stage along with the other women from the short film. While talking to Kapil Sharma, she disclosed a shocking detail. On the show, the actor was asked if the rumours of her misdirecting the media on her wedding day were true.

The actor confirmed the news. According to reports, Kajol stated that she did invite the media on the wrong address to throw them off her scent. She revealed that if she didn’t disclose the venue of her wedding and said the media would find it out eventually. Hence, Kajol stated that she misdirected the media and told them the wrong address. She also added that because she gave them the address, media did not snoop around for the venue of the wedding.

The cast of 'Devi' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

On the occasion of Women’s day combined with the colourful celebration of Holi, the cast of the popular short film will be seen sitting down for Kapil Sharma in his show. The cast includes Bollywood actors like ace actor Neena Kulkarni along with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia. Marathi actor Mukta Barve is also a part of the 13-minute-long short film Devi. Apart from them, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama are also in the movie.

