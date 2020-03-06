The Debate
Kajol Reveals How She Gave Wrong Address To The Media For Her Wedding; Details Inside

Bollywood News

Kajol, while she attended the Holi special on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', revealed that she gave the media the wrong address for her wedding. Read on to know more.

kajol

The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy-based chat show that invites celebrities and entertains the audiences with some light-hearted humour. Recently, the hosts of the show invited the cast members of the well-known shirt film Devi.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Kajol took the centre stage along with the other women from the short film. While talking to Kapil Sharma, she disclosed a shocking detail. On the show, the actor was asked if the rumours of her misdirecting the media on her wedding day were true.

The actor confirmed the news. According to reports, Kajol stated that she did invite the media on the wrong address to throw them off her scent. She revealed that if she didn’t disclose the venue of her wedding and said the media would find it out eventually. Hence, Kajol stated that she misdirected the media and told them the wrong address. She also added that because she gave them the address, media did not snoop around for the venue of the wedding.

ALSO READ: Kajol Starrer 'Devi' Called Out By A Group Of Filmmakers For Plagiarised Content

The cast of 'Devi' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

ALSO READ: Kajol Shines In The 'Devi' Trailer, Receives A Thumbs Up From Netizens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the occasion of Women’s day combined with the colourful celebration of Holi, the cast of the popular short film will be seen sitting down for Kapil Sharma in his show. The cast includes Bollywood actors like ace actor Neena Kulkarni along with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia. Marathi actor Mukta Barve is also a part of the 13-minute-long short film Devi. Apart from them, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama are also in the movie. 

ALSO READ: 'Devi' Trailer: Kajol Runs A Tight Ship As She Holds The Sisterhood Of Women Together

ALSO READ: Kajol's Short Film 'Devi' Has Touched The Hearts Of The Audience; Netizens React

 

 

