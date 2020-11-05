Kajol Sets A #redalert Before The Hunger Game Begins; Asks Husband To Beware

Kajol celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020 in an elegant red saree and while waiting for the moon rise, the actor began her hunger game journey. She first shared a video and then a set of pictures in which she can be seen losing her mind waiting for the moon rise. Let’s take a look at Kajol’s Instagram posts and see how her hunger game has been.

Kajol’s hunger game series

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang clip in which she can be seen smiling and mentioned in the caption that it is now a red alert. She also stated that hunger games have now begun and asked her husband to beware. She wrote in the caption that her smile was for the moon as she looked at the moon and said ‘the hunger games begin’. The actor seemed to be celebrating her Karwa Chauth 2020 in Singapore. All her fans loved her quirky video and also complimented her Karwa Chauth 2020 look. Take a look at what her fans commented.



Kajol's photos for Karwa Chauth

As the hunger game began, Kajol then shared a series and depicted it through a set of pictures. Kajol’s photos showcased five steps - starting from a pleasant expression to losing her mind due to hunger. Kajol stated in her caption that she is starting the hunger game series and asked everyone to swipe the photos to have some fun. She also urged her fans to read the appropriate captions given.

The first photo and caption were to wait for the moon with love and patience. The second step was about slowly losing patience which was evident on Kajol’s face as she lost her smile and a bit of patience too. The next one was about how the serial killer in her began to emerge from within. She shared a serial killer look along with it. The fourth one was about her being afraid of not getting to break her fast as there was no moonrise in sight. She perfectly illustrated this feeling with a quirky look. And lastly, the final step was about how she was praying to God and asking him to at least show the moonrise on the phone if not in the sky.

Also Read Karwa Chauth 2020: Raveena Tandon Dresses Up For Her Pre-Karwa Chauth Party

Also read Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates 1st Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pics

This entire series cracked up her fans and they filled the comments section with laughing emojis. Take a look at fans' comments on Kajol's Instagram photos.

Also Read Allu Arjun Poses With Wife Sneha Reddy On The Occasion Of Telugu Karwa Chauth

Also read Sapna Chaudhary's 2-year-old Video Goes Viral On The Occasion Of 'Karwa Chauth'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.