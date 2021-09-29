Kajol Shares A Photo From Her Mom's Birthday Vacation In Himalayas: See Pic

Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji and their mother Tanuja seemingly share a strong and loving bond. The three often have dinners and celebrate each other's birthdays together. For Tanishaa Mukerji's 78th birthday, the three jetted off to the Himalayas a few days ago. They are still enjoying their "best holiday" in the lap of nature.

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the trio in their vacation mood. In the photo, Kajol donned a quirky cream coloured top with white bottoms. She carried an off-white bag and also had a pair of goggles on. The veteran star fashioned a red kurta and black palazzo while sharing smiles with her daughters. Tanishaa Mukerji's first priority seemed to be her comfort as she wore a matching printed top and a pair of pyjamas. In the caption, Kajol mentioned how every day is daughters day in her family. She wrote, "Daughters day is every day for us but I heard a birdie say that today was sons day .. what say, mom? U wanna wish us?[sic]." Tanishaa Mukherji reacted to the post and wrote, "Totally agree" in her comments.

Kajol's loved-up birthday wish for her mom

On her mother's birthday, Kajol treated her fans with several photos of her, Tanuja and Tanishaa. She also went down her memory lane to make a photo compilation video, which she shared to wish her mother. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor penned a heartfelt note and mentioned her mother is her best friend. She wrote, "The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday[sic]."

Kajol, Tanishaa and Tanuja have been celebrating the veteran actor's birthday in the Himalayas for the past five days. The Neal 'n' Nikki star took to her Instagram to share a BTS video from her mother's birthday celebration. The video saw a dinner table decorated with flowers and also gave a glimpse of Kajol and Tanuja. In the caption, Tanishaa wrote, "BTS for moms birthday dinner and I still haven't completely got the hang of my new camera so mom suddenly went dark in my video oops![sic]."

