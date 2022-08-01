Kajol Shares Angry Cryptic Message On Her Instagram; 'please Go Away And Come Back....'

Kajol, who recently completed three glorious decades in the film industry, dropped a seemingly furious cryptic message on her social media handle. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star left many surprised after she wrote a message on how one should 'go back' if they've nothing to offer and come only once they've 'new material'. The reason behind the statement is still unknown.

Kajol shares an angry cryptic message on her Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol dropped a note in all capital letters that read, "If you're not here to entertain me please go away back and come back when you have some new material." Take a look.

This comes shortly after Kajol marked 30 years in the entertainment industry and dropped a video montage that featured stills from some of her most notable projects to date. In the caption, she mentioned, "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!"

Kajol's husband and superstar Ajay Devgn also dropped an appreciation post, lauding her for the incredible work she has done. "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories," he mentioned in a recent Instagram post.

Kajol to make her web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar

In an announcement last month, Disney+ Hotstar revealed that Kajol will be making her web series debut with the streamer. According to Deadline, Kajol spoke about exploring new formats and how she loves to take challenges head-on. "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey," she said.

Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we're up to? 🤩 @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/3pzmgn6PGy — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 18, 2022

