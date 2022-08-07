Last Updated:

Kajol Shares Fun Post Following Her 48th Birthday, Talks About Getting 'hotter & Smarter'

Kajol dropped a fun post on Instagram days after marking her 48th birthday, quipping that she's getting 'hotter and smarter' by each passing year.

Kriti Nayyar
Kajol recently dropped a fun post on Instagram days after marking her 48th birthday, quipping that she's getting "hotter and smarter" by each passing year. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star, who is all set to make her web series debut, shared a selfie, giving out a goofy expression and talked about her "post birthday feels". Previously, Kajol had shared a trail of glimpses from her pre-birthday celebrations with her team, thanking them for pulling off a surprise. 

Kajol shares a fun post following her 48th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 7, Kajol shared a close-up picture of her and mentioned, "Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year! #postbirthdayfeels." Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Showering love and adulation on her post, fans dropped comments like, "We just love to see you full of love," "The best," and "Looking so beautiful," among other things. The actor, who turned 48 on August 5, earlier dropped a post giving a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations. "Pre-birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!," she wrote in the caption.  The pictures shared by the Tanhaji actor saw her sitting on the sofa with her team as she poses for photographs with all smiles. Take a look:

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, the announcement of which was recently made on the streaming giant's official social media handles. 

According to Deadline, Kajol spoke about exploring new formats and how she loves to take challenges head-on. "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey," she said. 

