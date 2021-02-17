Kajol Shares New Meme In #MeWhenI Series; Posts Candid Picture From 'Tribhanga' Sets

Kajol's meme game is quite strong which is very evident from her Instagram account. The actor keeps updating her #MeWhenI series that leaves her fans and followers entertained. She took to her feed on Wednesday, February 17 to share a meme from the sets of her recently released film Tribhanga. Fans can’t stop relating to it and laughing at the meme; scroll along and have a look at the post here.

Kajol shares new meme in #MeWhenI series

Kajol has been sharing memes on her feed using pictures of herself for a while now and they will definitely give you a good laugh. The actor’s feed is also full of quirky captions displaying her good sense of humour. She took to her feed on Wednesday to share a meme using a picture of her on the sets of her latest film Tribhanga. The picture also featured Renuka Shahane who made her directorial debut with the movie.

In the picture, Kajol is seen laughing and showing her phone to Shahane who was laughing too. The quote on the picture read, “Me When I am all excited to share the #meme I loved, with the person right next to me”. Alongside, for caption, Kajol wrote, “Don't we all do the same?” followed by the customary hashtag #MeWhenI. The picture has received over 58k likes so far since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform and a huge number of comments too from people who are relating to the meme. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Other memes that Kajol has shared in #MeWhenI series

The actor shared her first meme back in 2020, on June 25. It was about when a person doesn’t get a joke and doesn’t even realise that it was on them and how Kajol’s expression is in such a situation. This was followed by a picture of Kajol talking to a showpiece as she expressed finding new friends inside her house during the lockdown. The next few memes she shared were pictures of her from her looks in the nineties.

