Kajol Shares Throwback Pic With An Inspirational Post, Fans Say 'stunning As Always'

From her stellar acting performances on the silver screen to her iconic persona, actress Kajol has been entertaining millions of her fans for nearly decades now. The popular actress who has been quite active on social media these days, recently took a stroll down the memory lane and shared an old picture with her followers on Twitter. In the monochrome throwback picture, the actress can be seen candidly smiling from the sets of one of her films. While captioning the post, the actress wrote about the time when people go through old pictures with a new perspective.

Kajol shares a ravishing monochrome picture

As soon as Kajol shared the picture, scores of her fans and admirers were quick enough to leave a beautiful comment under the post. One of the users praised Kajol’s smile and wrote that the actress knows how to even slay in style with her innocent smile. Another user praised Kajol’s charming persona and wrote that the actress manages to spread colour in the lives of all with her radiance. A third user chimed in and wrote called her stunning in the beautiful picture. A fourth user commented upon her resemblance with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

I love when you smile, you smile with your eyes.Keeps smiling you beautiful soul.😍♥️ #Kajol — Roopa_Kajol❤️ (@roopa_14sh) July 20, 2020

You are truly Ravishing! The one person who manages to bring out her radiance...enough to turn a black and white photo into colour. You manage to bring out the colour through your personality. — archana subramanian (@archvivekh) July 20, 2020

Looking great even in black & white photo. Stunning as always. 🌹🔥💋🤗👏 — RUBYRED (@KANTHARUBINAID1) July 20, 2020

Photocopy of Tanuja ! My mom says... 💖 — Mihir Upadhyay (@IMihirUpadhyay) July 20, 2020

Brand new perspectives can be beautiful things. ✨ We love you @itsKajolD! 😍🥰😘❤️ — Candace (@EndearingDreamz) July 20, 2020

Sometime back, the actress who is known to post some goofy posts on social media shared a throwback picture, in which she was seen sporting a yellow top. In the picture she opted is seen sporting beachy waves of lustrous hair. In the post, the Dilwale actor also wrote a funny caption justifying the picture. She wrote " What? I sware this hairstyle was in trend.... once upon a time". In the captions, she again wrote "I swear" to tell the fans her conviction on getting the haircut. Take a look at the post here.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. This short film featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. This film released on Monday, March 2. Apart from this, she was seen in the period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was seen in the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama. She is looking forward to the release of her generational drama Tribhanga. The film will narrate the story of three women who dance to their own beats.

