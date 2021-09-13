Kajol Showers Love On Her Son Yug As She Celebrates His 11th Birthday; See Pics

Actor Kajol is all love for her son Yug as he turned 11-years-old on September 13. Known to keep her personal life out of the public eye, the 47-year-old actor seldom shares pictures of her kids on her social media. On the occasion of Yug's birthday, Kajol could not help but shower love and blessings and share a cool picture of her son with her followers. Take a look.

Kajol's son Yug turns 11

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor took to her Instagram to share a snap of her son to celebrate his 11th birthday on September 13. In the picture, Yug can be seen sporting a pair of glasses as he wore a shirt which had 'Happy birthday boy' written on it. Yug can be seen sweetly smiling at the camera as Kajol dotingly captioned the post writing, ''All of 11 and the smile in my heart always.'' She also added the hashtags ''#happybirthday #myson #missyousomuch #sogrownup''

Kajol's sister actor Tanishaa Mukerji was quick to drop a heart emoji in the comment section as several other fans followed the suit to wish Kajol's son Yug on his 11th birthday.

More on Yug's birthday

Yug also received much love and blessings from his father actor Ajay Devgn as he took to his Instagram to share a snap of Yug taking a nap. In the caption, Devgn lovingly told Yug that he would wait till he wakes up to blow the birthday candles. He wrote, ''Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG 🎉❤️. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out''

Tanishaa Mukerji was also all love for her nephew as she wrote, ''Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart! ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 @kajol can’t believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn''

More on Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 in a private Punjabi as well as Marathi-styled traditional wedding after dating for a couple of years. The duo shares two kids together, daughter Nysa and a son Yug. On the work front, they both last shared the big screen in the 2019 magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Image: Instagram/@kajol