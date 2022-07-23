Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra & More Congratulate Ajay Devgn As He Wins National Award For Tanh

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn bagged the Best Actor Award for his role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Film Awards that were announced on Friday, July 22, at National Award Centre, New Delhi. The film witnessed Devgn taking on the titular role of a Maratha warrior named Tanaji Malusare who tries to recapture the Kondhana fort after it gets under the control of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Post Ajay Devgn's massive victory, several celebrities from the film fraternity extended their heartiest congratulations to the actor.

Kajol shares throwback picture from the sets of Tanhaji

On Friday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself and her husband from the sets of the period drama film. Along with the picture, Kajol also listed the three awards that the film won while congratulating the entire team of Tanhaji. She wrote in the caption, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud! Best Actor@ajaydevgn Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve"

Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Ajay Devgn as he wins National Award

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also joined the bandwagon and took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of Ajay Devgn from Tanhaji. Along with sharing the photo, Sidharth penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Congratulations on your 3rd National Award, Ajay Devgn sir. Cheers to more powerful performances."

R Madhavan congratulates Ajay Devgn

R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle and penned a sweet note congratulating Devgn on his terrific victory. The actor wrote,"@ajaydevgn Congratulations on the much deserved National award sir .. so so happy for you . Aweosmeeeee"

@ajaydevgn Congratulations on the much deserved National award sir .. so so happy for you . Aweosmeeeee — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 22, 2022

Mohanlal congratulates national award winners

South Indian superstar Mohanlal headed to his official Twitter handle and congratulated all the winners. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award."

Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, Ajay Devgan and Aparna Balamurali, and Biju Menon and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 22, 2022

Om Raut also reacts to Tanhaji's big victory

Tanhaji director Om Raut also revealed that winning the national award is an 'extremely proud & happy moment' for the team. Sharing a long note, he wrote in the caption, "It’s an extremely proud & happy moment for us. We’ve won 3 National Awards for a film very close to my heart"

It’s an extremely proud & happy moment for us. We’ve won 3 National Awards for a film very close to my heart 💯 pic.twitter.com/pGcFUQzqJW — Om Raut (@omraut) July 22, 2022

For the unversed, Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn's third national award, having won the honour twice - back in 1998 for Zakhm and later in 2002 for Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Ajay Devgn opens up on winning National Film Awards 2022 for best actor

Opening up about the honour, Ajay Devgn shared an official statement expressing his happiness about his achievement. The statement read: "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

