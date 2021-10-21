Kajol Spills Ajay Devgn's Secrets Ahead Of 'Into The Wild' Stint; Here’s What She Said

Ajay Devgn and famous survivalist Bear Grylls are ready to showcase their thrilling adventure in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild, premiering on October 22, 2021. Ahead of the premiere, Kajol spilled some unknown facts about husband Ajay, revealing that he is a "fabulous cook" as well as "borderline OCD" about touching anything with his fingers. She stated that Devgn can't seem to get the smell out of his fingers.

Kajol also requested Bear Grylls to make Ajay eat the "smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing," adding that she wanted to see if he lives up to it. Moreover, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty and actor Anil Kapoor also told Grylls to "make Ajay do all crazy things and make him go wild," while expecting a "blockbuster stunt" on the show, just like his movies.

Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn's secrets

Kajol revelation and a special request were aided by Anil Kapoor, who also told the actor to not pull off any "Golmaal or Bol Bachchan" since survival is supremely important. He sent across truckloads of strength and best wishes to the actor, hoping that the expedition turns out to be "an experience of a lifetime."

Rohit Shetty also joked about the actor leaving him and joining Bear, adding that people have seen Ajay pulling off stunts at a time when there were no special effects. He challenged Ajay to make a special escape tool for him and Bear to safely venture out of the Island. Lastly, he wished Ajay and hoped he would pull off a "blockbuster stunt."

Meanwhile, Bear recently released a teaser of their stint in the most desolate islands of the Indian Ocean. Along with it, he wrote, "Proud to share a glimpse of our adventure in the Indian Ocean for #IntoTheWild with the legend that is @ajaydevgn From surviving on a deserted island to swimming with sharks, as you say: it’s not just a game bro![sic]." Ajay also shared a similar clip of their "unforgettable journey" into the uninhabited Islands.

The Into The Wild episode with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream exclusively on Discovery+ on October 22. It will then premiere on the Discovery channel On October 25.

(Image: PTI)