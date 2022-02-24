Kajol Takes Dig At Ajay Devgn Ignoring Award Shows In Mushy 23rd Wedding Anniversary Post

It is a happy time for Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajal as the two are celebrating their 23rd weddding anniversary on Thursday, February 24. In the early morning it was the Singham star who took to social media to share a cute post for wife Kajol. Hours later, even the latter wished Ajay in the most hilarious yet quirky way.

Kajol wishes Ajay Devgn on 23rd marriage anniversary

To mark the special occasion, Kajol travelled down the memory lane to share a major throwback photo of the celebrity couple. The picture sees Kajol and Ajay taking the twinning and winning game a notch higher in matching white attires as the Singham actor embraces his wife in a warm hug. While sharing the post online, Kajol explained how the two have been 'running, walking, limping, kicking and screaming' together for the past 23 years.

Further asking him if they deserve a medal, Kajol took a sly dig at her husband who doesn't like attend award functions. She wrote, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now". Take a look at the post below:

This came just hours after Ajay Devgn shared a short clip of the couple's cute throwback interview. While articulating his thoughts, he wrote, "1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha. 2022 - Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary @kajol," before ending his note with a red heart emoticon. Check out the video shared by him below:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn fell in love with each other back in 1994 and were regarded as an 'unlikely pair' due to their contrasting personalities. After dating each other for five years, the two finally sealed the deal on February 24, 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony which took place at Ajay Devgn's mumbai house. The couple share two children together, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

In terms of work, Ajay Devgn has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, Maidaan and more. Meanwhile, Kajol recently collaborated with Revathy for Salaam Venky.

Image: Instagram/@kajol