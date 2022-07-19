Last Updated:

Kajol To Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood Stars Who Turned To OTT Platforms To Showcase Talent

While Kajol is gearing up for her OTT debut and Madhuri Dixit amazed the viewers with 'The Fame Game', here are 90s Bollywood stars and their OTT debuts.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kajol
1/7
Instagram/@kajol

After wowing the audience throughout her acting career that spans three decades, Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut with a show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Madhuri Dixit
2/7
Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit Nene made her OTT debut earlier this year with the Netflix drama The Fame Game. The web series debuted at No. 1 in various countries on the platform.

Sonali Bendre
3/7
Instagram/@sonalibendre

Sonali Bendre recently starred in the Zee5 show The Broken News. The show marked her return to acting after several years.

Raveena Tandon
4/7
Instagram/@raveenatandon

Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut last year with the Netflix web series Aranyak. The actor aced the role of a cop and was accompanied by Parambrata Chatterjee in the show.

Ajay Devgn
5/7
Instagram/@ajaydevgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also made his debut on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar with the latest web series Rudra. The actor was seen in a fierce cop role in the show.

Bobby Deol
6/7
Instagram/@iambobbydeol

Bobby Deol has starred in three seasons of his crime drama web series Ashram. The actor aced the negative role in the series and is expected to do so in more seasons to come.

Abhishek Bachchan
7/7
Instagram/@bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan surely left his fans in awe of his acting skills with the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows as he played a character with Dissociative Personality Disorder in the show.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & more turn heads with stylish looks in airport

In pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan & more turn heads with stylish looks in airport
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani promote 'Shamshera', Tara Sutaria heads out in style

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani promote 'Shamshera', Tara Sutaria heads out in style
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com