Kajol To Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood Stars Who Turned To OTT Platforms To Showcase Talent

After wowing the audience throughout her acting career that spans three decades, Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut with a show on Disney+ Hotstar.
Madhuri Dixit Nene made her OTT debut earlier this year with the Netflix drama The Fame Game. The web series debuted at No. 1 in various countries on the platform.
Sonali Bendre recently starred in the Zee5 show The Broken News. The show marked her return to acting after several years.
Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut last year with the Netflix web series Aranyak. The actor aced the role of a cop and was accompanied by Parambrata Chatterjee in the show.
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also made his debut on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar with the latest web series Rudra. The actor was seen in a fierce cop role in the show.
Bobby Deol has starred in three seasons of his crime drama web series Ashram. The actor aced the negative role in the series and is expected to do so in more seasons to come.