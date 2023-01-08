Kajol Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Offers Prayers With Daughter Nysa

Kajol, on Sunday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Nysa Devgan in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo were seen sporting kurta sets. While Kajol wore a floral kurta set, her daughter Nysa could be seen donning an all-white look. Videos from their visit are surfacing online.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesh at the temple. Later, Nysa and Kajol were clicked walking out of the Temple, surrounded by security. Nysa could be seen sporting a tika on her forehead and carrying prasad.

Check out the video here:

Kajol ad Nysa were spotted together after a long time. During New Year, the two had different celebrations. While Nysa flew to Dubai with her friends to ring in the New Year, Kajol kept it low-key by celebrating it with her near and dear ones including husband and actor Ajay Devgn, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and Bobby Deol among others.

Kajol shared a few pictures from her New Year celebrations on her Instagram handle and wrote, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone..."

Check out her pictures here:

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji too shared a few pictures from their New Year celebrations with her family on her Instagram handle.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Nysa along with her friends flew to Dubai to ring in the New Year. The star kid along with her friend Orhan Awatramani and others stayed in a luxurious resort and partied on New Year's ever. Orhan aka Orry shared many pictures and videos from their New Year celebrations on his official Instagram handle.

Check out a video from Nysa's New Year celebrations below:

Nysa Devgan is the eldest daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple are also parents to their son Yug. Nysa is often spotted on different occasions with her friends. There has been no news about the star kid's debut as an actor.

On the work front, Nysa's father Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of 'Bholaa.' Meanwhile, Kajol was recently seen in the film 'Salaam Venky', which had a cameo appearance of Aamir Khan.

