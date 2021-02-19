Kajol Wishes Veena Devgan With A Lovely Caption; Calls Her 'partner In Crime And Crab'

Kajol is known for her quirky remarks and humour. Recently the My Name is Khan actor posted a series of memes under the hashtag 'MeWhenI'. Kajol's Instagram is filled with sweet and quirky captions for all her posts. She has never shied away from cracking jokes about herself and embraces her qualities with pride. Her Instagram is a reflection of her personality - funny, sassy and sweet.

Kajol got married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan in 1999. Veena Devgan is Ajay Devgan's mother. On the occasion of Veena Devgan's birthday, the Fanaa actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with her mother-in-law.

In the photo, Kajol appears without makeup and is seen wearing a black shirt. She called Veena Devgan her 'partner in crime and crab for the last 22 years'. She further added hashtags 'mother by law' and 'mom in spirit'. Take a look at the photo below:

Fans dropped a string of heart and flower emojis on Kajol's Instagram post immediately after she posted the photo. Kajol also received comments from her international fans. Some fans even made a funny comment about getting a loving mother in law. Have a look at some of the comments on Kajol's photo:

More about Kajol Devgan

Coming from a family of actors, Kajol too joined Bollywood, making her debut with Bekhudi in 1992. Since then she has gone on to act in several hit films like DIilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, My Name is Khan, We Are Family, Dilwale. Kajol's photos on her Instagram give tiny glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga on Netflix. The movie also marks Kajol's debut on Netflix. Tribhanga tells the story of maternal love, parenthood and family. It was released on January 15, 2021. As for her upcoming projects, Kajol is going to play the titular role in the biopic Sasi Lalitha and she will also be seen in Vellai Illa Pattadhari 3.

