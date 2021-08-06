Kajol's 47th Birthday: Husband Ajay, Kareena And Other B-town Celebs Send In Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Kajol rang into her 47th birthday on August 5, 2021. Since morning, the actor was showered with love and wishes from several Bollywood celebrities. While her husband Ajay Devgn and sister Tanisha Mukherji penned heartfelt letters for the actor, several B-town celebrities also sent in sweet wishes. Here's how Bollywood wished Kajol on turning 47.

Ajay Devgn shares an adorable photo with his wife Kajol

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with his wife, Kajol. In the photo, Kajol was seen laughing while she rested her face on Devgn's arm. In the caption, the Shivaay actor wrote, "You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @kajol". Kajol and Devgn last shared the screen in the 2020 film Tanhaji.

Kajol's sister wishes her birthday with a selfies

Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukherji shared a selfie from the former's pre-birthday celebration to wish her on her birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday my phenomenal woman ....may u always receive the kind of love u give 🤗❤❤❤❤ @kajol". Kajol had her pre-birthday celebration with her mother, Tanuja, and sister, Tanisha. The three went out for lunch.

Kajol's reel sister Kareena wishes her on her birthday

Kajol and Kareena Kapoor shared the screen in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two actors played sisters in the film. Kareena shared a photo from the film and wrote, "Happy birthday the loveliest Kajol".

Renuka Shahane sends in birthday wishes for Kajol

Kajol and Renuka Shahane collaborated for the Netflix film Tribhanga. While Kajol starred in the film, Shahane helmed the project. On Kajol's birthday, Renuka shared a collage of BTS photos and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @kajol my dearest angel ( in Devil's clothes? Perhaps 😜 as long as the Devil's wearing Manish Malhotra, Ana Singh, Ritu Kumar) Have a terrific year full of love, joy, family time, you- time. Be blessed always and slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. You are unstoppable!!! Loads of unconditional love ❤❤❤❤".

IMAGE: KAJOL'S FACEBOOK

