Kajol's Birthday: Sister Tanishaa Mukherji & Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Wishes To Actor

Kajol is one of the most beloved Bollywood actors who has been entertaining the masses for the past three decades. She has starred in a plethora of films during her career span of 30 years and is continuing to wow viewers. The actor rang into her 48th birthday today and has been receiving a lot of love from the entire film fraternity. Her actor sister Tanishaa Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor, and many more sent her love via social media on her special day.

Kajol shares a deep and strong bond with her baby sister Tanishaa Mukherji. As the Dilwale star turned a year older, Tanisha Mukherji showered her with love and praise. She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of throwback pictures with Kajol and penned a heartfelt note. In her note, she penned, "Happy birthday my gorgeous amazing superwoman sis! Here’s to making the most amazing memories together! I love you! and omg the black saree is nys! I see her in u and u in her!"

Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, and others send Kajol warm birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday note for Kajol via Instagram stories. The actor shared a black and white photo of Kajol and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the lovely Kajol... tons of love always." Kajol reshared the story to thank Kareena. The two Bollywood divas have worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as well as in the 2010 film We Are Family.

Saba Pataudi also shared a stunning picture of Kajol and penned, "To a beautiful person... inside n out! Wishing you the BEST... Birthday! We need a pic together SOON! Until then, Keep shining n rocking like U DO..... Love U!"

Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet also sent love to Kajol on her special day. Sharing Kajol's photo, Anushka wrote, "Habby Birthday Kajol! Wishing you love and light always." On the other hand, the Runway 34 star penned, "Happy Birthday Kajol Ma'am, may your infectious energy keep flowing forever!! Lots and lots of love and have a fantastic year."

