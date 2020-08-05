Last Updated:

Kajol's Birthday: Take A Look At These Unseen Pics Of Young Kajol As She Turns 46 Today

Take a look at these never-seen-before pictures of a young Kajol with her family on the occasion of her birthday. Read on to know more about this in details.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee
Kajol and her sister Tanisha seems to be enjoying a day at the beach with their father, Shomu Mukherjee

Kajol poses with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha

An older Kajol poses for a family picture 

Kajol with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha

Kajol sports a tomboy hairstyle while posing with her father, Shomu Mukherjee and sister Tanisha

A young Kajol throws her million-dollar smile for the camera

Kajol and Tanisha seem to show what exactly is 'sibling love'

Kajol puts on a grumpy face while posing beside mother Tanuja

An unseen picture of baby Kajol 

 

 

