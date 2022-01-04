Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgn Takes Fashion Tips From Mom & Her Black Dress Is The Proof

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is one of those star kids who prefer to stay away from the limelight and media glare. Nysa unlike other star kids has a private Instagram account, but her beautiful photos often surface online on her fan pages. She has a huge fan base on social media with a lot of fan pages dedicated to her. Recently, a mirror selfie of Nysa went viral on the internet and netizens are gushing over her beauty. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black dress and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Here take a look at Nysa Devgn's picture-

Nysa in this picture seems like she has taken inspiration from her mother Kajol Devgn who a few days back was spotted in the same dress. The 18-year-old in the picture wore a black off-shoulder wrap dress with a front slit and an asymmetric hem. Her look was very simple yet elegant at the same time. She accessorised her dress with a gold chain and completed the look with a lime green baguette bag. As far as makeup is concerned, Nysa opted for minimal makeup and she went for nude lips and base, and for eyes, she preferred a kohled look.

Netizens' reaction to the post

Sharing the picture, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” As soon as this photo went viral, fans and netizens could not help but gush over Nysa’s flawless natural beauty. Fans couldn't resist commenting on the post and they jumped into the comments section and flooded the comments section with comments like, “Stunning,” another wrote, “Looking so beautiful", one of the users also commented "Looking very gorgeous ".While other users simply dropped heart emojis.

Many fan pages have made a collage of the two pictures of the mother-daughter duo wearing the same dress. From the picture, it is very evident that Nysa has taken fashion inspiration from her mother.

Both the mother-daughter duo are very close to each other and Kajol keeps treating her fans with some of their amazing pictures. Nysa is among those star kids who prefer to live a private life and often stay away from the paparazzi.

IMAGE:INSTAGRAM@KAJOL/NYSADEVGANX