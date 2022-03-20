Kajol's Fans Lash Out At Trolls Body Shaming For Recent Black Outfit, Say 'let Her Live'

Every now and then female Bollywood stars face the brunt of trolling for their outfits at various public events. After actor Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone faced the heat, the trolls recently attacked Kajol for her outfit at Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai. For the occasion, the actor wore a black body-hugging off-shoulder dress, and while many appreciated her choice, a few trolls targetted her for the outfit.

The pictures and videos of several celebs arriving at the star-studded event have been surfacing on social media. While there were fans who praised Kajol’s black outfit, others seems to troll and oppose her for wearing that dress. In the viral video from the bash, the Dilwale actor is seen walking from the venue to her car after attending the party. As the paparazzi wish her Happy Holi, she smiles and waves back.

Kajol fans support her amid trolls attacking her for body-shaming

The clip saw some unsavoury comments who body-shamed the actor in the comments section. Some fans questioned her for wearing a body-hugging dress to the event while others asked if she was pregnant. One of the users wrote, “Omg is she pregnant” while another user wrote, “Overconfident personality.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Is she pregnant?”

Soon after this, the trolls were attacked by Kajol’s die-heart fans and well-wishers who backed the actor’s outfit and asked others to ‘let her live.” One of the fans supported the actor and wrote, “What’s the issue here? She’s not overweight. She has a normal body. What’s the problem with that?” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “People, I don’t think she’s pregnant. My tummy is like that after 2 kids also. And I really hate it when females always ask me if I’m pregnant. Seriously. That’s an insult!” Many even said that they should appreciate the fact that she is comfortable in her body. “Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shapewear to hide her tummy,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting for her film The Last Hurrah which is directed by Revathi. Later, however, the name was changed to Salaam Venky when the shooting commenced. Kajol was last seen on screen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.



IMAGE: Instagram/hindikajol