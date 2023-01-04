Kajol's Late New Year Post Is A 'recap Of The Last Year'; See Photos

Kajol shared a set of pictures bidding goodbye to 2023 on her Instagram handle, on Wednesday. The actress celebrated the occasion with close friends and family. Her guest list included Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Vatsal Sheth, and Darshan Kumaar.

In the pictures, Kajol can be seen having fun with her husband Ajay Devgn, hugging sister Tanisha Mukerji and posing with family. Dressed in a white top and beige pants, the actress looked stunning. The photos, taken at the New Year's party, were posted on Wednesday on her Instagram.

The actress wrote in the caption, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren't in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone... #andthatsallfolks."

Earlier, Tanisha also shared some pictures with Kajol and showed love to her older sister. She wrote in the caption, "2023 baby! U’ll always be #tom to my #jerry! Love u❤️🥰 @kajol"

On the work front, Kajol most recently appeared in 'Salaam Venky' alongside Aamir Khan, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and many other actors.

Tanishaa Mukherji has also been on several reality television programmes, including 'Bigg Boss 7' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.' Her most recent film, 'Code Name Abdul,' was released in 2021.