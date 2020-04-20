Kajol's Memorable Tweets On Spreading Awareness About COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for her charming personality, apart from her impressive acting skills. She has appeared in a wide range of successful films over the years. She is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase with over 10 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Twitter. Kajol is also popular for her quick-wit and unique sense of humour. She often posts several interesting pictures on her social media handles. Recently, she used Twitter to help people remain productive during this period. Therefore, we have compiled some of her most hilarious and memorable tweets amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look.

Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!! pic.twitter.com/p6XnIqiHiT — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

Kajol’s light-hearted tweets urging people to spread awareness on COVID-19

1. Avoid spreading rumours

Zip it and don't spread rumours🤐 pic.twitter.com/fFAhMQvRDl — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

2. Take proper rest

Catch up on some sleep 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9O8K8ghOi1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

3. Read more to increase your knowledge

4. Spend quality time with your family

Spend some quality time with the fam! pic.twitter.com/Ar3OFv8Aoo — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

5. Communicate with your friends through video calls

Stay connected with your friends through video calls. pic.twitter.com/HHnsP5c71l — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

6. Stay pet-friendly

Get pet-friendly, there no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom. pic.twitter.com/vOqechXkkd — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 5, 2020

7. Discover new hobbies and interests

8. World Health Day awareness

On this #WorldHealthDay lets take time to pray and support the healthcare officials who are working day & night to save the lives of millions, they are our real life heroes! Stay indoors and help them. pic.twitter.com/LKUOvw0ujW — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 7, 2020

