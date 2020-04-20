Kajol's Memorable Tweets On Spreading Awareness About COVID-19

Bollywood News

Kajol is among the most iconic Bollywood actors of all time. Read on to know more about some of her tweets about spreading awareness on COVID-19.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajol

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for her charming personality, apart from her impressive acting skills. She has appeared in a wide range of successful films over the years. She is also quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase with over 10 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Twitter. Kajol is also popular for her quick-wit and unique sense of humour. She often posts several interesting pictures on her social media handles. Recently, she used Twitter to help people remain productive during this period. Therefore, we have compiled some of her most hilarious and memorable tweets amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look.

Kajol’s light-hearted tweets urging people to spread awareness on COVID-19

1. Avoid spreading rumours

2. Take proper rest

3. Read more to increase your knowledge

4. Spend quality time with your family

5. Communicate with your friends through video calls

6. Stay pet-friendly

7. Discover new hobbies and interests

Also read: Kajol's Pictures With Her Daughter Nysa Devgan On Instagram | See Here

Also read: Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', And More Thriller Movies To Binge-watch

8. World Health Day awareness 

Also read: Kajol And Salman Khan Have Shared Screen Space In Few Blockbuster Movies; See List

Also read: Kajol's Social And Charity Works & Commitments That Her Fans Need To Know; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories