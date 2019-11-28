Kal Ho Naa Ho Clocks In 16 Years, The 'Diary Scene' And Some Emotional Notes To Cherish

Kal Ho Naa Ho released on November 28, 2003. The emotional drama garnered massive appreciation from fans. The movie has Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, and Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo and many more in supporting roles. Kal Ho Naa Ho chronicles the story of an introvert woman, whose life changes after she meets an extraordinarily charming man who helps her live with grace. However, her life gets a reality check when she learns the truth about his deteriorating health. Celebrating 16 years of the film today, here are the most iconic scenes from Kal Hoo Na Ho that are well-remembered and cherished by the audience even today.

Kal Ho Naa Ho best scenes

The Diary scene

This scene is considered to be the most emotional scene in the film. The climax hits when SRK in a way confesses his feelings to Naina, pretending that he was reading out a letter from Saif Ali Khan’s diary. Aman Mathur says it all, but there is nothing written in the diary. With some soothing acoustical music in the background, this scene gives goosebumps.

When Naina got irritated with Aman

Preity Zinta is all frustrated and irritated with a funny encounter with her new neighbour Aman Mathur who calls her chashmish. On learning how introvert she is, Shah Rukh Khan narrates this dialogue to her, “Suno, jiyo, khush raho, muskurao, kya pata kal ho naa ho”. The two share some fun moments together.

When Preity Zinta experiences nightlife for the first time

This scene is considered to be one of the funniest scenes in the movie. Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta head out in the city together. Aman wants Naina to rejoice the nightlife for the very first time in her life. They go to a club and Naina showcases her other side. They groove to the beats of It’s the time to Disco which is considered to be the most lively song in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

