'Kalank', 'Badlapur' And Other Films That See The Demise Of Female Lead

Bollywood cinema has, over the years, witnessed several films with female leads. Many of the films have gone far and beyond the viewer's expectations. Bollywood movies have evolved and many times viewers have seen the death of the male and female leads, quite different and unexpected compared to the initial films based on happy endings. With all that said now, let's take a look at movies like Kalank, Ghajini, Badlapur and many more that showcase the demise of the female lead.

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Vs Sonam Kapoor - Times The Bollywood Divas Aced Their Vacation Outfits

Popular Bollywood films that saw the death of the female lead

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Asks Citizens To Stay Home In A Quirky 'public Service Announcement'; Watch

1) Kalank

Sonakshi Sinha's Kalank may not have been a box-office favorite but the film was popular among fans. It was one of the few films that saw the demise of the female lead. Sonakshi Sinha in the film portrays the role of Aditya Roy Kapoor's wife, who's death brings immense grief to the house. The film stayed in the hearts of the masses with its catchy songs, outfits and vast set design.

READ:Sonakshi Sinha's Most Memorable Scenes With Shahid Kapoor From 'R... Rajkumar'

2) Ghajini

Another major film that made headlines is Ghajini. This Aamir Khan film hit the box-office with a bang but had viewers exiting the cinema hall with sad faces. Ghajini is another film that saw the death of the female lead.

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To 'Kalank's' Dismal Box Office Performance As It Fails To Touch The Rs 100-crore Mark. Here's What She Said

3) Badlapur

This is another film that made headlines back in 2015. The crime-thriller film broke the hearts of fans when they saw the death of the main female lead. Badlapur talks of the life of Raghu who loses his wife and son after they become victims of a bank heist conducted by Laik and Harman. Raghu later decides to take revenge on both of them for killing his family.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.