Kalki Koechlin who often treats fans with glimpses of her little daughter Sappho on social media, recently shared a special post for on her 2nd birthday. Taking netizens inside Sappho's intimate birthday bash where she could be seen inside a dummy sailing boat with another toddler, Kalki goofily quipped how her daughter is 'mastering a stormy ocean'. For the uninitiated, Kalki Koechlin and her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed Sappho in 2020.

Kalki Koechlin shares an adorable post on daughter Sappho's 2nd birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 8, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shared glimpses from the little one's birthday bash, where the mother-daughter duo could be seen having frolicking times, with Sappho looking beautiful in a green coloured dress. In the caption, she wrote, "She turns 2 and masters a stormy ocean #sappho #moanaofandheri #auxpaysimaginaire #parentswavegoodbye." Take a look.

The picture received love and adulation from many netizens, who dropped comments like "Happy birthday angel", "omg she is so adorable", "Happy second birthday to your adorable little girl", among others. Even celebrities like Konkona Sen Sharma, Tara Sharma Saluja also sent love and wishes to Kalki's little one.

Kalki recently shared pictures alongside Sappho as the mother daughter duo enjoyed coconut water together. Posing with the coconuts, Kalki and Sappho look every bit adorable. In the caption, she wrote, "Friday hydration #narialpaani'.

Introducing her baby to the world, Kalki shared a picture of the little's one footprints and wrote, "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@KALKIKANMANI)