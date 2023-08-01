Kalki Koechlin On Welcoming Daughter Out Of Wedlock: It Was A Conscious...

Kalki Koechlin, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Made In Heaven Season 2, opened up on being trolled for welcoming her first child out of wedlock. The actress and her partner Guy Hershberg welcomed daughter Sappho in 2020. Now, addressing the hatred she received during the birth of her child, Kalki said that it was the couple's "conscious decision" to not get married.

3 things you need to know

Kalki Koechlin now lives in Goa with her family.

She has a pivotal role in Made In Heaven Season 2.

The actress was last seen in Paava Kadhaigal.

‘I’m not interested in marriage,' says Kalki Koechlin

In an interview with Mashable India, Kalki revealed that her partner was not interested in marriage. So it was their conscious decision to not get married and stay together. “Not being married…I was already divorced. He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just took a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together.”

(Kali Koechlin with Guy Hershberg and daughter | Image: Instagram)

Previously, the 39-year-old actress was married to director Anurag Kashyap in April 2011, but the couple divorced in May 2015. Later, she started dating Guy Hershberg and the couple moved to Goa before the birth of their first child. This was because the couple wanted to bring their daughter to a place surrounded by greenery and a lot of outdoor open space.

How Kalki Koechlin met Guy Hershberg?

In the same interview, the actress shared that she met her partner while she was on an all-girls trip to Israel. They both went to the same music school and while she was in Israel, he was one of their contacts there.

Meanwhile, the actress will be soon seen in Made In Heaven 2, co-starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, and Jim Sarbh. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 10.