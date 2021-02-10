Kalki Koechlin Posts Pic From Her Last Shoot Before Lockdown; Says "I Had Hardly Slept"

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram recently to speak about her experience before the nation went into lockdown. The actor posted a picture from a photoshoot she had, which would go on to become her last photoshoot due to the lockdown. She wrote a long caption trying to capture all the things that went through her mind during the stages when the cases were increasing in number. She also spoke about how it affected her pregnancy and various other such topics.

Kalki Koechlin posts pic from her last shoot before lockdown

Kalki Koechlin began her caption by writing that the picture she has posted was taken in March of 2020. She further continued to say that the picture was taken one week before the nationwide lockdown. This was also the time when Kalki gave birth to her child. In the caption, the actor mentioned that the picture was taken three weeks after she had her baby. The actor emphasises on how restless she had become during those times, by mentioning that she hardly got any sleep and felt extremely tired. Kalki wrote that she was anxious and antisocial during that time and kept running in between shots to feed her baby girl.

The actor then said that the whole process from getting into her van to feed her baby to getting on to shoot seems like a huge struggle to her. She added that her body has gone through a lot and hence she felt as if she was just struggling to get by the day. However, the actor at the time did not know that the nation would go into lockdown and that she would have to be inside four walls for a long time. Kalki Koechlin said that she would have smiled a bit more during the last window if she had known something like the lockdown was going to befall her. However, Kalki does not regret the intensity that was depicted in the photograph. She in fact expressed that she is incredibly grateful for everything that has come her way ever since the last shoot she did. She ended the caption by saying that perspective comes with time passing. She then added suitable tags to the caption and ended her post. Fans and followers reacted with absolute positivity in the comments showing her love for an amazing overall post.

