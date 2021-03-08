Kalki Koechlin Sends Women's Day Wishes; Says 'a Strong Spine Is Everything'

Kalki Koechlin has her own quirky way to entertain her fans through social media and this time, she beautifully sent wishes to all her fans on International Women’s Day. She shared a lovely photo of herself with her friend showing off their backbones to the camera as they enjoyed a fun day trip around a lake. The fans were thrilled to see her in such an avatar and added how she looked ‘strong’ and mentioned how her ‘boldness’ inspired them a lot.

Kalki Koechlin: A strong spine is everything

Kalki Koechlin recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this meaningful photo that gave fans a lot to think about on this International Women’s Day. In the photo, Kalki Koechlin and her friend can be seen sitting on a rock by a beautiful lake wearing red and blue coloured swimsuits respectively. The main highlight of the photo which Kalki wanted to focus on was their backbones that they were trying to showcase.

In the caption, she cheered the backbones and solidarity and wished everyone a Happy Women’s Day. She also added how a strong spine was everything. The fans not only understood the meaning of her post but also reacted to it by sending her women’s day wishes along with lots of love and appreciation. Many of the fans took to Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram and stated how that spine was love while many others wished that she would keep radiating light as always. Many of them also added how her caption was amazing while many commented on how they both looked gorgeous. Some of them also sent more power to her and added how her boldness inspired them every day.

There were also a bunch of fans who wished that her spine would keep getting stronger. Rest all others swamped Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram post with tons of heart symbols along with several heart-eyed emojis to depict their love for her and her bold photo on the occasion of International Women’s day. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kalki Koechlin's photos on Instagram and see how her fans showered their love and praises for her in the most adorable way.

