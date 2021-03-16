Kalki Koechlin Shares Adorable Photo From 'a Place In The Sun' With Daughter Sappho

Indian actress Kalki Koechlin recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram handle featuring her daughter, Sappho, along with her by the pool. Kalki is currently shooting in Goa; however, the actress seems to be travelling with her daughter and husband for some quality time. In the photo, Kalki can be seen swimming and approaching her baby while her daughter, Sappho, sits on the side outside the pool. The actress can be seen wearing a black bikini in the pool. Kalki shared the photo with the caption, "A place in the sun #blesseddays #lifeisasplash". She also gave 'photo credits' to her husband, Guy Hershberg, for her latest photo with her daughter. Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Kalki Koechlin's Instagram photo

Kalki Koechlin's photos often prompt a number of responses from her doting fans. Kalki's recent photo prompted responses from other celebrities like Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma and Mallika Dua, all of whom left some heart emojis in the comments section. Many of Kalki's fans also left comments praising the actress' "bond" with her child and calling the photo "cute", "beautiful" and much more. Some fans left comments talking about how much they "love" the photo while others simply left heart emojis for the actress and her daughter. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram post below.

More about Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin is a popular Instagram personality seeing as the actress enjoys a vast following of nearly 900k on her handle. She is an avid Instagrammer having posted more than 2.7K posts on her handle, always managing to keep it updated with anything major in her life, much to the delight of her adoring fans. In 2020, Kalki Koechlin made headlines when she revealed she and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Sappho, on February 7, 2020.

The actress was last seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. The film revolves around complex relationships and how they are affected when emotions like pride and honour take the forefront. Kalki’s segment in the film was titled Love Panna Uttranum and was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film, apart from Kalki, starred Anjali, K. Manikandan, Padam Kumar, and Jaffer Sadiq.

