Kalki Koechlin Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Boyfriend With Child: "Dads Raise Children Too"

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently shared an Instagram photo of her husband, Guy Hershberg, and daughter, Sappho, who can be seen sitting on the floor in their home. In the pgoto Guy can be seen holding an open book in his hand from which he was seemingly reading to their daughter. Kalki shared the photo with the caption, "Fatherhood" adding the hashtags "#earlymorningroutine #readmeastory #dadsraisechildrentoo".

Fans react to photo of Kalki Koechlin's husband with daughter

The latest photo of Kalki Koechlin's child and husband on Kalki's Instagram handle prompted a number of responses from fans. Indian actress Radhika Apte also left a lovestruck emoji in the comments section for Kalki's gorgeous family. Many of Kalki's fans also left comments praising the photo and the actress' family while many others simply left comments with heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram post below.

More about Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin is a popular Instagram personality seeing as the actress enjoys a vast following of nearly 900k on her handle. Kalki is an avid Instagrammer having posted more than 2.7K posts on her handle, always managing to keep it updated with anything major in her life, much to the delight of her adoring fans. Kalki often posts photos and videos of herself, her work, her family, upcoming projects and much more.

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the Netflix Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. The film revolves around complex relationships and how they are affected when emotions like pride and honour take the forefront. Kalki’s segment in the film was titled Love Panna Uttranum and was directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film, apart from Kalki, starred Anjali, K. Manikandan, Padam Kumar, and Jaffer Sadiq. In 2020, Kalki Koechlin made headlines when she revealed she and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Sappho, on February 7, 2020. Since then, she has posted plenty of pictures with her daughter and boyfriend Guy on Instagram. Take a look at another one of Kalki’s posts featuring the two of them, below.

