Kalki Koechlin Welcomes New 'odd' Visitor Home With Photo From Living Room

On February 17, 2021, Kalki Koechlin took to her official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture featuring her house. In the picture, a pigeon can be seen strolling in her house. Her house can be seen decorated minimally. One can see a simple sofa placed which is made of wood and a pink coffee cup. In one corner, a book self too can be seen, while the remaining half of the picture showed the kitchen area and a window which was kept open. Sharing the picture, the Sacred Games actor called the pigeon ‘the visitor’ in her caption.

Kalki Koechlin shares pic of 'pigeon at home'

Her caption read, “The visitor. ‘#pigeonathome’, ‘#oddbird’”. As soon as Kalki Koechlin's photos were uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Possibly a deceased love one visiting to say hello! You are blessed- ‘#signsfromheaven’, #signsfromtheuniverse’”. Another one wrote, “The bird figured it’s a happy home”. A user commented, “Your each post reflects your beautiful soul. Love to you” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Your place is giving off such a positive vibe” with a purple heart.

Kalki is an active Instagram user as she constantly shares sneak-peeks into her life with her fans and followers. On February 16, 2021, the actor shared yet another candid picture featuring her beau Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. Kalki captured the picture during the time when she went shopping with the father-daughter duo.

In the picture, Guy can be seen holding his daughter, Sappho in his arms as they walked on the streets. One can see Guy sporting a blue tee and a pair of pink pants. Sharing the candid picture, Kalki penned, “Bursting with colour ‘#lovethesetwo’”.

Earlier, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for over four years. The couple separated in the year 2015. Then, the actor started dating Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. The couple welcomed their daughter Sappho on February 7, 2020, through water birth. Ever since the birth of Sappho, the actor has been sharing snippets featuring her daughter quite often. On the work front, the actor has appeared in many popular films such as That Girl in Yellow Boots, Waiting, Ribbon, Margarita with a Straw, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Thi Daayan and many more. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s rap film Gully Boy in the year 2019.

Image Source: Kalki Koechlin's Instagram

