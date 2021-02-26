Kalki Koechlin's Lakeview Picture Reminds Fans Of Scenes From 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'

Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram and posted a picture with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg in which the couple can be seen posing in front of a lake. The couple has been posting pictures from their trip to a lake with Candy Flip actor Valeriya Polyanychko.

Kalki Koechlin's photos with beau Guy Hershberg shows the two standing in front of a serene lake. The two have donned their swimsuits as they posed with their hands on their forehead as if looking into the distance. The photograph captures the two enjoying the scenic view of the lake with mountains in the background.

In the caption, she called her boyfriend Guy and friend Valerie, her lifeguards. One fan noted that the picture reminded her of a scene from the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Other fans filled Kalki Koechlin's photos' comment section with tons of hearts.

A glimpse into Kalki Koechlin's Instagram

Kalki Koechlin is very active on her Instagram page. She started a comedy IGTV series on her handle featuring her toes, titled 'The Tiny Ten'. Recently, she posted an IGTV video for her series while she was at the lakeside, titled 'Long Term commitments be like'. The video posted on February 24, 2021, was watched more than 55,000 times.

On February 24, she also posted a picture of herself in a dark bathing suit from the label The Summer House. Kalki promoted sustainable fashion through her post adding the hashtag 'Nature Has It All'. Her followers loved her picture giving it more than 69,000 likes.

On February 9, 2021, Kalki shared an extensive message with fans regarding her struggle with getting back to work merely 3 weeks after giving birth. She shared a picture from a shoot she did in the year 2020 and called it her 'last window of employment'. She also explained that she should have appreciated those moments at the time. Her boyfriend Guy Hershberg called her 'beautiful and powerful in the midst of hardest times.' The photo garnered more than 70,000 likes from netizens.

