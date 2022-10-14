'Kamaal Ka Surprise': Anupam Kher Visits Relatives In Delhi After Wrapping Film; WATCH

While Anupam Kher often shares videos alongside his mother Dulari Kher, the actor recently decided to visit his relatives in Delhi and surprise them. The actor, who has been busy shooting for his 532nd film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay in Agra, came to the capital city to meet his uncle and aunt. In the video shared by the actor, one can see him lovingly hugging and interacting with his family members, who were equally excited to see him. His uncle termed it as a wonderful suprise ('kamaal ka surprise').

Anupam Kher surprises his relatives in Delhi after wrapping up film's shoot in Agra

Taking to his Twitter handle, The Kashmir Files star shared a 2-minute-long clip capturing his relatives' reaction as he visited their house. He also penned a caption in Hindi, which loosely translated to, "I love to surprise those I love! After reaching Delhi from Agra yesterday, I went straight to my uncle and Neelam aunt's house. Here's a glimpse of what happened there! Enjoy." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kher has been caught up with his latest film which also stars Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in his acting debut. The actor shared a video of him surrounded by a large number of fans as he stepped out of his vanity to go to the shoot location.

Expressing gratitude for the love and adulation, Kher wrote, "Today received a lot of love from the people of Agra! What could be a greater achievement than this for an artist.) I am really overwhelmed by the love shown by the wonderful people of #Agra today at the shoot of #KuchKhattaaHoJaay!"