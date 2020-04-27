Kamaal R Khan Announces 'most Aniticipated' New Song 'Pyar Ka Naam Khuda Rakkha Hai'

After releasing a Hindi song titled 'Tum Meri Ho' last year in September 2019, film critic Kamaal R Khan is all set to release yet another song soon. Recently, Khan took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his followers by sharing the teaser of the song with his followers on social media. The upcoming song is titled 'Pyar Ka Naam Khuda Rakkha Hai'.

Kamaal R Khan announced that his new track titled 'Pyar Ka Naam Khuda Rakkha Hai' will be releasing soon

Kamaal R Khan quite frequently makes headlines as he does not shy away from keeping forth his opinions about everything from politics and films to Bollywood actors. The film critic has over 5.9 followers on Twitter alone and recently announced that he will soon be releasing his upcoming song titled 'Pyar Ka Naam Khuda Rakkha Hai' by sharing the teaser of the song on Twitter with his followers.

In his tweet, Khan mentioned that the song is sung by one of the most iconic singers of Bollywood, Shaan. Furthermore, he also revealed that he has not only composed the music of the song but has also written its lyrics. However, Khan did not reveal the release date of the song as of yet. Check out his tweets below:

My new song is coming soon! Lyrics and music by #KRK! pic.twitter.com/P0KEt1mFYV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 27, 2020

Last year, Kamaal R Khan had also released a song titled 'Tum Meri Ho' in September 2019. While the music of the song was composed by DJ Sheizwood, it was sung by the popular Bollywood singer Javed Ali. However, it was both produced and written by Kamaal R Khan. Check out the music video of 'Tum Meri Ho' below:

